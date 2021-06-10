Polen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717,326 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 684,721 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 3.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 2.59% of Autodesk worth $1,584,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.06. 3,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

