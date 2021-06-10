Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,034,689 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,564,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,034,689 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for 1.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $847,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $13.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $598.84. 2,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,391. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.24 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

