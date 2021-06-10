Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 113,622 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 179.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113,622 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $42,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.63. 37,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,804. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $263.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

