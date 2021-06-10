Polen Capital Management LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 241.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. 12,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,354. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.