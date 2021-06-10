Polen Capital Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Houlihan Lokey worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $77.67. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,643. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.