Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Generac by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $66,341,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $346.08. 2,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,888. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

