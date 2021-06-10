Po.et (POE) Market Capitalization Tops $507,051.42

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $507,051.42 and approximately $95.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.00864177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.72 or 0.08513430 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars.

