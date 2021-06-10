Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

PLYM opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after acquiring an additional 375,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

