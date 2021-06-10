Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.90 million.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.72.

PLUG traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.43. 17,512,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,177,152. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

