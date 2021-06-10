Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,062. Playtika has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

