PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.46.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

