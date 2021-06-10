Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.20

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.20 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 86239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.27.
Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.72%.
Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)
PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.