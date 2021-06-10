Piper Sandler Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $250.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $309.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.62.

Shares of ARGX opened at $290.33 on Monday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $210.35 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.46.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of argenx by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

