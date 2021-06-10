Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.