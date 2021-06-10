Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $424.47. 174,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

