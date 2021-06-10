Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $42,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $433.71. 15,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,020. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.62. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $251.84 and a 1 year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

