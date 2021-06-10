Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,554. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

