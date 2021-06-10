Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,699,646. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.