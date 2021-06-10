Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Shares Down 0.5%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 99,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 263,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

PILBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

