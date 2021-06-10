PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.16 million and a P/E ratio of 531.25.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,817.30. In the last three months, insiders acquired 55,100 shares of company stock worth $164,265.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.