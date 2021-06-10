PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0793 on Major Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $4.73 million and $135,736.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00857326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.50 or 0.08532672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00089610 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

