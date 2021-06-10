Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-43.32 million.

Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 2,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,545. The company has a market cap of $122.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.18. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.