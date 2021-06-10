Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,472. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

