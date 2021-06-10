Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.76

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 3207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

