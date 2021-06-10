Peter Lawrence Sells 11,450 Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Peter Lawrence sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.97), for a total value of £69,845 ($91,252.94).

Peter Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anpario alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Peter Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of Anpario stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Peter Lawrence sold 30,000 shares of Anpario stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £194,400 ($253,984.84).

LON:ANP opened at GBX 660 ($8.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,832.08. Anpario plc has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 669 ($8.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.99 million and a PE ratio of 33.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.