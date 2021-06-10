Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 48,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,670,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $60,587,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

