Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.41 million, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.