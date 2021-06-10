Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-3.200 EPS.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.72. 29,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,916. Pentair has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.87.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.