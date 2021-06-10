Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of +17-19% to $3.53-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.35 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-3.200 EPS.

Pentair stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.87.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

