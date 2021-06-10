Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 744,804 shares valued at $80,530,619. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

