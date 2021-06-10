Peel Hunt Trims IWG (LON:IWG) Target Price to GBX 300

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 329.29 ($4.30).

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 310.80 ($4.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.22.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.