PCHAIN Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00067213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00890839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.24 or 0.08841250 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.