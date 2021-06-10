PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.13 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.45 on Thursday. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70.
PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About PaySign
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.
