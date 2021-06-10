PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.45 on Thursday. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PaySign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

