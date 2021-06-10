Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lowered its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Patrick Industries comprises approximately 0.3% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,221.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,002 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,693. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.36. 447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,338. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

