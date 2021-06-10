Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Gap Down to $10.76

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.54. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 2,763 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.