Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

