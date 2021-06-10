PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.06 Million

Brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report $62.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.10 million and the lowest is $58.01 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $251.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

NYSE PAR opened at $66.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

