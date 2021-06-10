Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.35.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.80. 5,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.96. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,694,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

