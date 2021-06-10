Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.31 million.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 35,609,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,070,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,684,581 shares of company stock valued at $172,196,432. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

