Palace Capital Plc (PCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on August 5th

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PCA stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Thursday. Palace Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 167 ($2.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The firm has a market cap of £112.87 million and a PE ratio of -7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26.

In related news, insider Paula Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of Palace Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,049.65).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

