PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

