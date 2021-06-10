PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.
Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $62.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.