PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.42.

PD opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $415,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,349. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

