PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $618.00

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 618 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 613.50 ($8.02), with a volume of 10084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614.50 ($8.03).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 455 ($5.94).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 565.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -341.39.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total value of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

About PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

