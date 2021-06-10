Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $27.94

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $28.98. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 20,855 shares.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

