Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.90

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -183.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

