Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.27

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.27 and last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

