Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $11.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.00. 2,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,242. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -81.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

