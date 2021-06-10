OWNDATA (OWN) Hits Market Cap of $729,722.06

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $729,722.06 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00124220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001954 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.92 or 0.00778869 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

