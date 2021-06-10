Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Insider Sells $2,447,640.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

