Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.05

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 1653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

OUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

